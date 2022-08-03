Clark Atlanta University HBCU Executive Leadership Institute Now Accepting Applications

Clark Atlanta University's (CAU) Executive Leadership Institute has announced it is accepting applications for its 2023 Community of Fellows for the HBCU Executive Leadership Institute (ELI) at CAU.

HBCU ELI – launched in 2021 – is a 12-month leadership development program at CAU, wherein fellows will build networks and develop management and leadership skills through interactive sessions with ELI faculty and discussion. The curriculum includes learning about operations, budgeting, alumni relations, fundraising, development, board governance, and human resource management.

Since 2021, more than 150 candidates have applied. Each year, ELI selects 20-30 candidates.

"HBCUs are critical to our macroeconomy as cognitive diversity is key to global innovation" said Dr. George T. French Jr., president of CAU. "Through the ELI at CAU, we've established a reputation as a premier pipeline for the next generation of higher education leaders who take a thoughtful, modern approach to education innovation."

The program is currently accepting applications through Oct. 19, 2022.