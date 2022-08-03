KU Awarded $2.37 Million for Migrant Agricultural Worker-Family Student Success Program

Arrman Kyaw
Aug 3, 2022

The University of Kansas (KU) Center for Educational Opportunity Programs (CEOP) has been awarded $2.37 million over five years for the Heartland College Assistance Migrant Program (CAMP), a college first-year success program that supports children of migrant agricultural workers.The University Of Kansas

The program – funded by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Migrant Education – aims to help students from migratory agricultural backgrounds successfully start college to break cycles of poverty and interrupted schooling that come with agricultural work.

“Even when students from these backgrounds are accepted into college, if they do not have the full range of support services, the likelihood of their success is disproportionately diminished,” said CEOP director Dr. Ngondi Kamaṱuka. “A confluence of socioeconomic disadvantages works against these students, but this program provides the type of support system that can make all the difference between staying in school and thriving, and dropping out.”

The CEOP CAMP – which joins more than 50 other CAMPs nation-wide – will assist those at KU, Kansas City Kansas Community College, Metropolitan Community College, and Western Iowa Tech Community College.

175 students at the four schools will get a first-year scholarship, a laptop, advising, academic supports, and community building opportunities.

