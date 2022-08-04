Morgan State University Joins Amazon's Career Choice Pre-Paid Tuition Program for Employees

Morgan State University will partner with Amazon, naming the historically Black college as an ‘Education Partner’ for the company’s Career Choice program, allowing Amazon hourly employees in Maryland and neighboring states to pursue a degree or learn new skills at Morgan State with pre-paid tuition covered by Amazon.

The school, through its new College of Interdisciplinary and Continuing Studies (CICS), will offer Amazon employees with 60+ transfer credits up to eight interdisciplinary bachelor’s degree program options, online learning opportunities, and adviser support.

Amazon employees will also have the option to enroll in any of the school’s nearly 60 other undergrad degree programs.

“Through strategic partnerships and initiatives like Amazon’s Career Choice Program, Morgan is working to expand opportunities for even more adult learners to pursue degree attainment and have access to in-demand programs that can lead to higher paying careers and advancement,” said Dr. David K. Wilson, president of Morgan State. “Morgan is proud to be an Amazon educational partner and we look forward to playing a role in the educational journey of their employees. Whether we are talking about an adult learner at the beginning of the process toward earning a college degree or looking to leverage the college credits they already have to get over the finish line, we’re committed to working with them and getting them to where they want to be. It is our hope that partnerships like this, between corporations and institutes of higher education, can serve as a blueprint for how we can transform the way we meet the expanding needs of the nontraditional, adult student.”

Morgan State is one of three Maryland universities and the first 4-year HBCU in the program. The program currently has more than 140 participating U.S. universities and colleges.