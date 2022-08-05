Dr. Myra Blanco Appointed Senior Faculty Fellow for Virginia Tech Office of Research and Innovation

Arrman Kyaw
Aug 5, 2022

Dr. Myra Blanco has been appointed senior faculty fellow for the Virginia Tech Office of Research and Innovation.Dr. Myra BlancoDr. Myra Blanco

Blanco is currently director of advancement, partnerships, and outreach at the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute (VTTI).

Over three years, Blanco will work towards increasing diversity, inclusion, and empowerment of Virginia Tech faculty and staff. She will pursue funding for projects related to research, scholarship, and creativity for underrepresented minorities and women. She will also chair the office’s diversity committee to set diversity, equity, and inclusion expectations, tactics, and strategy.

“I am honored to serve Virginia Tech’s Office of Research and Innovation in this capacity,” Blanco said. “There are so many underserved and underrepresented populations that benefit, as well as assist, with the amazing research efforts Virginia Tech performs. Having multiple perspectives in research only makes the research outcome stronger. Moreover, it is important to safeguard that not only we all could be at the table, but ensure the benefits from the research findings serve all that truly could benefit from it.”

Blanco holds a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from the University of Puerto Rico and a master's and a Ph.D. in industrial and systems engineering from Virginia Tech.

 

