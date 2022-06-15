CRASHA TOWNSEND has been named assistant provost for diversity and inclusion at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University in Blacksburg. She was director of the Student Opportunities and Achievement Resources Program at the university. Townsend is a graduate of Central Michigan University. She received a master’s degree in higher education administration with an emphasis on college student affairs leadership from Grand Valley State University in Allendale, Mich, and a doctorate in educational leadership from Northwest Nazarene University in Nampa, Idaho.