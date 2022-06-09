MELANIE B. JACOBS has been appointed dean of the Louis D. Brandeis School of Law at the University of Louisville, effective in July. Jacobs, a nationally and internationally recognized expert in family law, advocates for legal recognition of non-traditional families and changes to the traditional establishment of parent-child relationships due to the increased use of assisted reproductive technologies. Jacobs is a graduate of Columbia University in New York City. She earned a juris doctorate at Boston University and a master’s degree in law from Temple University in Philadelphia.