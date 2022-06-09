MELANIE B. JACOBS

Jun 9, 2022

Melanie JacobsMelanie JacobsMELANIE B. JACOBS has been appointed dean of the Louis D. Brandeis School of Law at the University of Louisville, effective in July. Jacobs, a nationally and internationally recognized expert in family law, advocates for legal recognition of non-traditional families and changes to the traditional establishment of parent-child relationships due to the increased use of assisted reproductive technologies. Jacobs is a graduate of Columbia University in New York City. She earned a juris doctorate at Boston University and a master’s degree in law from Temple University in Philadelphia.

