SEAN EDMUND ROGERS has been named interim vice president of community, equity, and diversity at the University of Rhode Island. He is the Spachman Professor of Human Resources and Labor Relations, executive director of Inclusive Excellence for the College of Business, and director of the Charles T. Schmidt Jr. Labor Research Center at the university. He holds a bachelor’s degree and an MBA from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Fla. He earned a master’s in human resource development from the University of Illinois and a master’s in human resources law from Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, N.C., and he received a doctorate in industrial relations and human resources from Rutgers University.