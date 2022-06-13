SEAN EDMUND ROGERS

Jun 13, 2022

Sean Edmund RogersSean Edmund RogersSEAN EDMUND ROGERS has been named interim vice president of community, equity, and diversity at the University of Rhode Island. He is the Spachman Professor of Human Resources and Labor Relations, executive director of Inclusive Excellence for the College of Business, and director of the Charles T. Schmidt Jr. Labor Research Center at the university. He holds a bachelor’s degree and an MBA from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Fla. He earned a master’s in human resource development from the University of Illinois and a master’s in human resources law from Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, N.C., and he received a doctorate in industrial relations and human resources from Rutgers University.

Related Stories
David Hood
On the Move
DAVID HOOD
John Maduko
On the Move
John Maduko
Ajay Vinze
On the Move
AJAY VINZÉ
Melanie Jacobs
On the Move
MELANIE B. JACOBS
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Robotics Research & Development Engineer
University of Michigan Robotics Institute
Art Program Positions
Coker University
Executive Director, CURE Program
University of Maryland, Baltimore
Assistant Professor of Film & Media Arts
Cleveland State University
Assoc. Vice Provost- Health & Wellness
Indiana University
Director of Admissions
Franklin College
Premium Employers
Csu Logo No Date
CSU
Tamu Logo (1)
Texas A&M University
Bc Logo Small
Baker College
Fiu Logo Color2
Florida International University
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Changing the Narrative of HBCU Athletics with Jacqie McWilliams
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Find Jobs