DIONNE JACKSON

Jun 8, 2022

Dionne JacksonDionne JacksonDIONNE JACKSON has been appointed inaugural vice president for institutional equity at DePauw University in Greencastle, Ind. Jackson, who will also serve as a part-time associate professor of education, has been serving as chief equity officer for the mayor’s office in Little Rock, Ark. She is a graduate of Hendrix College and holds a master’s in education from the University of Central Arkansas and an educational doctorate from Baylor University.

