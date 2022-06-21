ARNOLD N. GORDON-BRAY

Jun 21, 2022

Arnold Gordon-BrayArnold Gordon-BrayARNOLD N. GORDON-BRAY has been named senior advisor to the chancellor for military affairs and the director of the Center for Defense and Homeland Security at Fayetteville State University in North Carolina. Gordon-Bray served in Iraq and at the headquarters of the United States Africa Command. He is a graduate of the University of Central Missouri and holds a master’s in national security and strategic studies from the U.S. Naval War College and a master’s in international strategic studies from the Air War College in Montgomery, Ala.

