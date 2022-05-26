DWAYNE MURRAY has been appointed deputy director of the Office of Veteran and Military Affairs at Syracuse University in New York. Murray was a professor of military science in the Army ROTC program at Alabama A&M University. He graduated Syracuse University with bachelor’s degrees in sociology and information studies and earned a master’s in management from the University of Phoenix as well as a master’s in higher education administration from the University of Louisville.
Dwayne Murray
May 26, 2022
