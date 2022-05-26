Dwayne Murray

May 26, 2022

Dwayne MurrayDwayne MurrayDWAYNE MURRAY has been appointed deputy director of the Office of Veteran and Military Affairs at Syracuse University in New York. Murray was a professor of military science in the Army ROTC program at Alabama A&M University. He graduated Syracuse University with bachelor’s degrees in sociology and information studies and earned a master’s in management from the University of Phoenix as well as a master’s in higher education administration from the University of Louisville.

Related Stories
Darrell P. Wheeler
On the Move
Darrell P. Wheeler
Tammy Robinson
On the Move
Tammy Robinson
Ingrid Guerra-Lopez
On the Move
INGRID GUERRA-LÓPEZ
Francis Godwyll
On the Move
FRANCIS EBENEZER GODWYLL
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Director, Office of Student Conduct
Binghamton University
Dean, College of the Arts
Columbus State University
Vice Chancellor for Academic and Student Affairs
Fletcher Technical Community College
Director of Veteran Student Success
Independence Community College
Robotics Research & Development Engineer
University of Michigan Robotics Institute
Adult Health Faculty, School of Nursing (IHP)
MGH Institute of Health Professions
Premium Employers
Tcu Logo Purple 5 X7 01
TCU
Su Logo Color
Salisbury University
Uconn Wordmark Single Blue
UC
Tamu Logo (1)
Texas A&M University
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Changing the Narrative of HBCU Athletics with Jacqie McWilliams
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Find Jobs