Beth Virnig

May 31, 2022

Beth VirnigBeth VirnigBETH VIRNIG has been named dean of the College of Public Health and Health Professions at the University of Florida, effective July 11. She serves as a professor in the division of health policy and management at the University of Minnesota School of Public Health and as director and lead of the school’s Strategic Global Public Health Programming. She is a graduate of Carleton College in Northfield, Minn. She holds a master’s in public health degree and a doctorate in epidemiology/biostatistics from the University of Minnesota.

