Sheila Washington

Jun 22, 2022

Sheila WashingtonSheila WashingtonSHEILA WASHINGTON has been appointed the new registrar at Auburn University at Montgomery. She was senior associate registrar at the University of South Alabama and, earlier, held administrative positions at Jacksonville State University. Washington holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a master’s in public administration from Jacksonville State. She also holds a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of South Alabama.

