Tammy Robinson

May 22, 2022

Tammy RobinsonTammy RobinsonTAMMY ROBINSON has been named president of Mesa Community College (MCC) in Arizona, effective July 1. Robinson has served as vice president of instruction at Cañada College in California since 2018. She holds a doctorate in education from the University of Southern California, a master’s in English from California State University, Dominguez Hills; a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of California, Los Angeles; and an associate degree in social science from Cerritos College. 

