MICHELLE KNIGHT-MANUEL has been named dean of the Morgridge College of Education at the University of Denver, effective July 1. She served as a professor of education at Teachers College of Columbia University. Knight-Manuel earned a bachelor’s degree in French and secondary education from Franklin and Marshall College in Lancaster, Pa., a master’s from the Monterey Institute of International Studies in California, and a doctorate in curriculum and teaching from the University of California, Los Angeles.
Michelle Knight-Manuel
May 27, 2022
