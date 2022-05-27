Michelle Knight-Manuel

May 27, 2022

Michelle Knight-ManuelMichelle Knight-ManuelMICHELLE KNIGHT-MANUEL has been named dean of the Morgridge College of Education at the University of Denver, effective July 1. She served as a professor of education at Teachers College of Columbia University. Knight-Manuel earned a bachelor’s degree in French and secondary education from Franklin and Marshall College in Lancaster, Pa., a master’s from the Monterey Institute of International Studies in California, and a doctorate in curriculum and teaching from the University of California, Los Angeles.

Related Stories
Dwayne Murray
On the Move
Dwayne Murray
Darrell P. Wheeler
On the Move
Darrell P. Wheeler
Tammy Robinson
On the Move
Tammy Robinson
Ingrid Guerra-Lopez
On the Move
INGRID GUERRA-LÓPEZ
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Database Coor & Office Manager
University of South Carolina
TT Faculty Position (International Finance)
University of South Carolina
Director of Veteran Student Success
Independence Community College
Robotics Research & Development Engineer
University of Michigan Robotics Institute
Counseling Center Psychologist or Social Worker
University of Michigan
Biostatistics Tenure or Tenure-track Faculty
Temple University College of Public Health
Premium Employers
Tamu Logo (1)
Texas A&M University
Fiu Logo Color2
Florida International University
Su Logo Color
Salisbury University
Uconn Wordmark Single Blue
UC
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Changing the Narrative of HBCU Athletics with Jacqie McWilliams
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Find Jobs