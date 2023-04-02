ANASTASIA LOUKAITOU-SIDERIS

Apr 2, 2023

Anastasia Loukaitou-SiderisAnastasia Loukaitou-SiderisAnastasia Loukaitou-Sideris has been named interim dean of the Luskin School of Public Affairs at the University of California, Los Angeles. She served as a distinguished professor of urban planning and associate dean of academic affairs. Loukaitou-Sideris is a graduate of the National Technical University of Athens in Greece and holds master’s degrees in architecture and urban planning as well as a Ph.D. in urban and regional planning, all from the University of Southern California.

