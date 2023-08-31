Nick Bates has been named director of the Howard Thurmond Center for Common Ground at Boston University. He served as the interim director. Bates holds a bachelor’s degree in criminology and criminal justice and master’s in higher education from Southern Illinois University Carbondale.
