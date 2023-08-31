NICK BATES

Aug 31, 2023

Nick BatesNick BatesNick Bates has been named director of the Howard Thurmond Center for Common Ground at Boston University. He served as the interim director. Bates holds a bachelor’s degree in criminology and criminal justice and master’s in higher education from Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

Diversity in Action: Meet Tracy Archie