Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

SHARON STROYE

Sep 8, 2023

Sharon StroyeSharon StroyeSharon Stroye has been named director of truth, racial healing, and transformation at Emory University in Atlanta. Stroye served as the founding director of the Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation Center at Rutgers University-Newark. Stroye holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Bloomfield College in New Jersey and an MBA and MPA from Rutgers University.

Related Stories
Doug Waddell
On the Move
DOUG WADDELL
James Lancaster
On the Move
JAMES LANCASTER
Sybil Newman
On the Move
SYBIL NEWMAN
Delisle Warden
On the Move
DELISLE WARDEN
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Virginia Commonwealth University
Health & Health Education - Part-Time Instructor (Pool)
Austin Peay State Universit
Assistant Director, Military Veteran Student Services
Loyola University Chicago
City Manager
City of Rialto
Executive Assistant to the Office of the President / Executive Vice Chancellor
San Diego Community College District
Database Administrator
San Diego Community College District
Premium Employers
Diversity in Action: Meet Tracy Archie
Tracy Archie said she is lucky to be working for an organization that has made Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belong initiatives a top priority.
Read More
Diversity in Action: Meet Tracy Archie
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Find Jobs
The trusted source for all job seekers