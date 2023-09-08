Sharon Stroye has been named director of truth, racial healing, and transformation at Emory University in Atlanta. Stroye served as the founding director of the Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation Center at Rutgers University-Newark. Stroye holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Bloomfield College in New Jersey and an MBA and MPA from Rutgers University.
