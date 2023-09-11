Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

AIMEE TURNER

Sep 11, 2023

Aimee TurnerAimee TurnerAimee Turner has been named vice president for finance and treasurer at the University of Delaware. She served as chief financial officer of the Duke Clinical Research Institute. Turner earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Frostburg State University in Maryland.

