Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

RON BRADE

Sep 12, 2023

Ron BradeRon BradeRon Brade has been appointed senior vice president of administration and chief operating officer at Xavier University of Louisiana. He served as associate vice chancellor for strategic acquisitions and chief procurement officer at the University of North Texas System. Brade holds a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts and sciences from Virginia Tech and an MPA from The George Washington University.

Related Stories
Aimee Turner
On the Move
AIMEE TURNER
Sharon Stroye
On the Move
SHARON STROYE
Doug Waddell
On the Move
DOUG WADDELL
James Lancaster
On the Move
JAMES LANCASTER
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Human Resources Analyst (Confidential) Employee Relations/Investigations
State Center Community College District
District Office Accounting Specialist
San Diego Community College District
College of Southern Maryland
Middle Tennessee State University
Faculty Position - Adult Health Nursing
University of Alabama at Birmingham
Veterans Benefits Specialist, Veterans and Military Affairs/Dean of Students
University of Tennessee Chattanooga
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Find Jobs
The trusted source for all job seekers
Diversity in Action: Meet Tracy Archie
Tracy Archie said she is lucky to be working for an organization that has made Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belong initiatives a top priority.
Read More
Diversity in Action: Meet Tracy Archie