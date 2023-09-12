Ron Brade has been appointed senior vice president of administration and chief operating officer at Xavier University of Louisiana. He served as associate vice chancellor for strategic acquisitions and chief procurement officer at the University of North Texas System. Brade holds a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts and sciences from Virginia Tech and an MPA from The George Washington University.
RON BRADE
Sep 12, 2023
