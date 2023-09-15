Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Sep 15, 2023

John E. Smith Jr.John E. Smith Jr.John E. Smith Jr. has been named chief of staff at Saint Augustine’s University. Smith holds a bachelor’s degree in organizational leadership & supervision from the University of Houston, a master’s in human services from Springfield College, and a Ed. D. in professional leadership from the University of Houston.

