John E. Smith Jr. has been named chief of staff at Saint Augustine’s University. Smith holds a bachelor’s degree in organizational leadership & supervision from the University of Houston, a master’s in human services from Springfield College, and a Ed. D. in professional leadership from the University of Houston.
JOHN E. SMITH JR.
Sep 15, 2023
