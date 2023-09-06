James Lancaster has been appointed vice chancellor of workforce development at Los Angeles Community College District. He holds an associate degree in automotive technology from Cerritos College as well as a bachelor's degree in vocational education and a master’s in industrial and technical studies from California State University, Long Beach, and an Ed.D. in educational leadership from Cal State, Fullerton.
JAMES LANCASTER
Sep 6, 2023
