JAMES LANCASTER

Sep 6, 2023

James LancasterJames LancasterJames Lancaster has been appointed vice chancellor of workforce development at Los Angeles Community College District. He holds an associate degree in automotive technology from Cerritos College as well as a bachelor's degree in vocational education and a master’s in industrial and technical studies from California State University, Long Beach, and an Ed.D. in educational leadership from Cal State, Fullerton.

Diversity in Action: Meet Tracy Archie