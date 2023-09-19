Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

E. CHERYL PONDER

Sep 19, 2023

E. Cheryl PonderE. Cheryl PonderE. Cheryl Ponder has been named assistant vice chancellor for advocacy, inclusion, and support programs in the Division of Student Affairs and Campus Life at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. She holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and history from Dillard University in New Orleans, an MBA from Clark Atlanta University, and a Ph.D. in educational leadership and policy studies from the University of Oklahoma.

