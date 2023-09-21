Kimberly Howe Ferguson has been named director of the Entrepreneurship Center at Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana. Ferguson, who will serve as an assistant lecturer of management within the Miller College of Business, holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Ball State and an MBA from Indiana Wesleyan University.
KIMBERLY HOWE FERGUSON
Sep 21, 2023
