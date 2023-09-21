Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

KIMBERLY HOWE FERGUSON

Sep 21, 2023

Kimberly Howe FergusonKimberly Howe FergusonKimberly Howe Ferguson has been named director of the Entrepreneurship Center at Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana. Ferguson, who will serve as an assistant lecturer of management within the Miller College of Business, holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Ball State and an MBA from Indiana Wesleyan University.

