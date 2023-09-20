Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

JARRETT CARTER SR.

Sep 20, 2023

Jarrett Carter Sr.Jarrett Carter Sr.Jarrett Carter Sr. has been named vice president of external affairs, communications, and advancement at Howard Community College in Baltimore, Maryland. Carter holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Morgan State University in Baltimore, Maryland, and a master’s in communications management from Towson University in Maryland.

