Jarrett Carter Sr. has been named vice president of external affairs, communications, and advancement at Howard Community College in Baltimore, Maryland. Carter holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Morgan State University in Baltimore, Maryland, and a master’s in communications management from Towson University in Maryland.
Sep 20, 2023
