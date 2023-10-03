Juan McGruder has been appointed as senior vice president of institutional advancement at Meharry Medical College. He holds a master’s in counseling and human development from Clark Atlanta University; a master’s in educational administration, planning, and social policy from Harvard University; and a Ph.D. in education and human development from Vanderbilt University.
JUAN MCGRUDER
Oct 3, 2023
