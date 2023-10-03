Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

JUAN MCGRUDER

Oct 3, 2023

Juan McGruderJuan McGruderJuan McGruder has been appointed as senior vice president of institutional advancement at Meharry Medical College. He holds a master’s in counseling and human development from Clark Atlanta University; a master’s in educational administration, planning, and social policy from Harvard University; and a Ph.D. in education and human development from Vanderbilt University.

