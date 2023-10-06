Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

BECKY BANGS

Oct 6, 2023

Becky BangsBecky BangsBecky Bangs has been named executive director of the Office of Equal Opportunity and Access at Oregon State University. Bangs holds a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Oregon State University and a master’s in intercultural service, leadership, and management from the School for International Training Graduate Institute in Vermont.

