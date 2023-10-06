Becky Bangs has been named executive director of the Office of Equal Opportunity and Access at Oregon State University. Bangs holds a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Oregon State University and a master’s in intercultural service, leadership, and management from the School for International Training Graduate Institute in Vermont.
BECKY BANGS
Oct 6, 2023
