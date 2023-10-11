W. Franklin Evans has been named director of the Boeing Institute on Civility and vice president of innovation at Allen University in Columbia, South Carolina. Evans holds a bachelor’s in entomology from the University of Georgia and a master’s and a doctorate in higher education administration from Georgia State University in Atlanta.
W. FRANKLIN EVANS
Oct 11, 2023
