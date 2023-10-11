Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

W. FRANKLIN EVANS

Oct 11, 2023

Dr. W. Franklin EvansDr. W. Franklin EvansW. Franklin Evans has been named director of the Boeing Institute on Civility and vice president of innovation at Allen University in Columbia, South Carolina. Evans holds a bachelor’s in entomology from the University of Georgia and a master’s and a doctorate in higher education administration from Georgia State University in Atlanta.

