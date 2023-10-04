Rebecca Teague has been appointed vice president of student services at Mt. San Jacinto College in California. She served as interim vice president of student services. Teague holds a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of California, Los Angeles, and a master’s in public administration from California State University, Dominguez Hills.
REBECCA TEAGUE
Oct 4, 2023
