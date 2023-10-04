REBECCA TEAGUE

Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Oct 4, 2023

Rebecca TeagueRebecca TeagueRebecca Teague has been appointed vice president of student services at Mt. San Jacinto College in California. She served as interim vice president of student services. Teague holds a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of California, Los Angeles, and a master’s in public administration from California State University, Dominguez Hills.

