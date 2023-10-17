Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

JOSÉ GARCÍA-LEÓN

Oct 17, 2023

Dr. José García-LeónDr. José García-LeónJosé García-León has been named dean of the Yale School of Music. García-León serves as dean of academic affairs and assessment at The Juilliard School in New York City. García-León holds a bachelor's degree in music from the State University of New York at Binghamton and a Doctor of Musical Arts degree in piano performance from the Manhattan School of Music.

