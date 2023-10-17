José García-León has been named dean of the Yale School of Music. García-León serves as dean of academic affairs and assessment at The Juilliard School in New York City. García-León holds a bachelor's degree in music from the State University of New York at Binghamton and a Doctor of Musical Arts degree in piano performance from the Manhattan School of Music.
