Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

DONALD E. PALM

Oct 27, 2023

Dr. Donald E. PalmDr. Donald E. PalmDonald E. Palm has been appointed chief operating officer/executive vice president at Florida A&M University. Palm served as executive vice president/provost at Virginia State University. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Lincoln University in Pennsylvania and a doctorate in pharmacology from Pennsylvania State University.

Related Stories
Penny Mansell
On the Move
PENNY MANSELL
Dr. Kenyatta Shamburger
On the Move
KENYATTA SHAMBURGER
Dr. T. Simeon Ananou
On the Move
T. SIMEON ANANOU
Adrienne Cowan Edney
On the Move
ADRIENNE COWAN EDNEY
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Dean of the College of Allied Health Sciences
University of Cincinnati
Director of Military Center Connections
Old Dominion University
University of Missouri-Kansas City
Baker College System
Executive Director, Mays Cancer Center
The University of Texas
Marketing Manager
AAC&U
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers