Donald E. Palm has been appointed chief operating officer/executive vice president at Florida A&M University. Palm served as executive vice president/provost at Virginia State University. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Lincoln University in Pennsylvania and a doctorate in pharmacology from Pennsylvania State University.
DONALD E. PALM
Oct 27, 2023
