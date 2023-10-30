Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

DWIGHT HAMILTON

Oct 30, 2023

Dwight HamiltonDwight HamiltonDwight Hamilton has been appointed chief diversity officer at Eastern Michigan University in Ypsilanti. He served as a diversity officer in the corporate sector. Hamilton, a graduate of Michigan State University, also holds a juris doctorate from Wayne State University in Detroit.

The trusted source for all job seekers