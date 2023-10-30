Dwight Hamilton has been appointed chief diversity officer at Eastern Michigan University in Ypsilanti. He served as a diversity officer in the corporate sector. Hamilton, a graduate of Michigan State University, also holds a juris doctorate from Wayne State University in Detroit.
DWIGHT HAMILTON
Oct 30, 2023
Featured Jobs
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.Read More