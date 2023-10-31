Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

TIFFANY BETH MFUME

Oct 31, 2023

Tiffany Beth MfumeTiffany Beth MfumeTiffany Beth Mfume has been appointed associate vice provost for student success and retention initiatives at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. She served as associate vice president for student success and retention at Morgan State University in Baltimore. Mfume is a graduate of Morgan State University.

