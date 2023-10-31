Tiffany Beth Mfume has been appointed associate vice provost for student success and retention initiatives at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. She served as associate vice president for student success and retention at Morgan State University in Baltimore. Mfume is a graduate of Morgan State University.
TIFFANY BETH MFUME
Oct 31, 2023
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.Read More