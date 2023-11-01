Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

AMANDA DISTEL

Nov 1, 2023

Amanda DistelAmanda DistelAmanda Distel has been named vice president and treasurer at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. She served as senior associate vice president for finance and treasurer at Northwestern. Distel holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

