Amanda Distel has been named vice president and treasurer at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. She served as senior associate vice president for finance and treasurer at Northwestern. Distel holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
AMANDA DISTEL
Nov 1, 2023
