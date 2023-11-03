John E. Smith Jr. has been appointed chief of staff at St. Augustine’s University in Raleigh, North Carolina. Smith holds a bachelor’s degree in organizational leadership and supervision and a doctorate in professional leadership from the University of Houston as well as a master’s in human services from Springfield College in Massachusetts.
JOHN E. SMITH JR.
Nov 3, 2023
