JOHN E. SMITH JR.

Nov 3, 2023

Dr. John E. Smith Jr.Dr. John E. Smith Jr.John E. Smith Jr. has been appointed chief of staff at St. Augustine’s University in Raleigh, North Carolina. Smith holds a bachelor’s degree in organizational leadership and supervision and a doctorate in professional leadership from the University of Houston as well as a master’s in human services from Springfield College in Massachusetts.

