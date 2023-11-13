Stephanie Akunvabey has been named associate vice president for diversity and inclusion and chief diversity officer at Pace University in New York. Akunvabey holds a bachelor’s degree in sociology/anthropology and Africana studies at Agnes Scott College in Decatur, Georgia, as well as a master’s and doctorate in higher and postsecondary education from New York University.
STEPHANIE AKUNVABEY
Nov 13, 2023
