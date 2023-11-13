Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

STEPHANIE AKUNVABEY

Nov 13, 2023

Dr. Stephanie AkunvabeyDr. Stephanie AkunvabeyStephanie Akunvabey has been named associate vice president for diversity and inclusion and chief diversity officer at Pace University in New York. Akunvabey holds a bachelor’s degree in sociology/anthropology and Africana studies at Agnes Scott College in Decatur, Georgia, as well as a master’s and doctorate in higher and postsecondary education from New York University.

