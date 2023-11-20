Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

FREDERICK WHITE

Nov 20, 2023

Frederick WhiteFrederick WhiteFrederick White has been named executive director of Title III programs at Jackson State University in Mississippi. He served as the federal grant navigator consultant for the National League of Cities. White holds a bachelor’s degree from Mississippi Valley State University as well as a master’s degree and doctorate from Mississippi State University.

