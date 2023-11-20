Frederick White has been named executive director of Title III programs at Jackson State University in Mississippi. He served as the federal grant navigator consultant for the National League of Cities. White holds a bachelor’s degree from Mississippi Valley State University as well as a master’s degree and doctorate from Mississippi State University.
