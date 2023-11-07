Keith Jemison has been named associate vice chancellor for law enforcement & security for the Texas A&M University System. Jemison holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice administration from Columbia College as well as a master’s in political and justice studies and an Ed.D. in interdisciplinary leadership from Governor’s State University.
KEITH JEMISON
Nov 7, 2023
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.Read More