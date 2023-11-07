Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

KEITH JEMISON

Nov 7, 2023

Dr. Keith JemisonDr. Keith JemisonKeith Jemison has been named associate vice chancellor for law enforcement & security for the Texas A&M University System. Jemison holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice administration from Columbia College as well as a master’s in political and justice studies and an Ed.D. in interdisciplinary leadership from Governor’s State University.

The trusted source for all job seekers