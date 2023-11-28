B. Elliott Renfroe has been named chief diversity officer at Greenville University in Illinois. He served on the board of trustees of Greenville. Renfroe holds a bachelor’s degree in hospitality management from East Stroudsburg University in Pennsylvania and studies at the Alliance Theological Seminary in New York and Northeastern Seminary in Rochester, New York.
B. ELLIOTT RENFROE
Nov 28, 2023
