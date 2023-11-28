Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

B. ELLIOTT RENFROE

Nov 28, 2023

B. Elliott RenfroeB. Elliott RenfroeB. Elliott Renfroe has been named chief diversity officer at Greenville University in Illinois. He served on the board of trustees of Greenville. Renfroe holds a bachelor’s degree in hospitality management from East Stroudsburg University in Pennsylvania and studies at the Alliance Theological Seminary in New York and Northeastern Seminary in Rochester, New York.

Related Stories
Braylin Laster
On the Move
BRAYLIN LASTER
Dr. Faye Belgrave
On the Move
FAYE BELGRAVE
Carme Williams
On the Move
CARME WILLIAMS
Dr. Nicole Belisle
On the Move
NICOLE BELISLE
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Assistant Professor, Health and Health Education
Coppin State University
Human Resources Clerk (Confidential)
Cerritos College
Assistant Professor
University of Maryland
Director of the National Resource Center
University of South Carolina
Middle Tennessee State University
Vice President of Student Engagement
Mary Baldwin University
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers