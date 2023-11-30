Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

BRANDON A. LOGAN

Nov 30, 2023

Brandon A. LoganBrandon A. LoganBrandon A. Logan has been appointed vice president for university advancement and innovation at Grambling State University in Louisiana. He serves as executive director of the Grambling University Foundation and of the university’s Doug Williams Center for the Study of Race and Politics in Sports. Logan holds a bachelor’s degree at Grambling.

The trusted source for all job seekers