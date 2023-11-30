Brandon A. Logan has been appointed vice president for university advancement and innovation at Grambling State University in Louisiana. He serves as executive director of the Grambling University Foundation and of the university’s Doug Williams Center for the Study of Race and Politics in Sports. Logan holds a bachelor’s degree at Grambling.
BRANDON A. LOGAN
Nov 30, 2023
