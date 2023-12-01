Melinda Spaulding Chevalier has been named vice president for public affairs at Rice University in Houston. She served as vice president of communications and advancement at Texas Southern University. Spaulding Chevalier holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Howard University.
MELINDA SPAULDING CHEVALIER
Dec 1, 2023
Featured Jobs
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.Read More