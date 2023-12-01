Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

MELINDA SPAULDING CHEVALIER

Dec 1, 2023

Melinda Spaulding ChevalierMelinda Spaulding ChevalierMelinda Spaulding Chevalier has been named vice president for public affairs at Rice University in Houston. She served as vice president of communications and advancement at Texas Southern University. Spaulding Chevalier holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Howard University.

Related Stories
Melanie Lechtenberg
On the Move
MELANIE LECHTENBERG
Brandon A. Logan
On the Move
BRANDON A. LOGAN
Michael Simmons
On the Move
MICHAEL SIMMONS
B. Elliott Renfroe
On the Move
B. ELLIOTT RENFROE
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Early Modern Art (tenured and endowed position at associate or full rank)
University of Michigan - History of Art
Middle Tennessee State University
Director of Military Center Connections
Old Dominion University
Executive Director, Mays Cancer Center
The University of Texas
Clinical Assistant/Associate Professor Of Financial Planning
New York University School of Professional Studies
President - Southeast Campus
Tarrant County College District
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers