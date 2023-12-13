Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

DEBRA JOHNS

Dec 13, 2023

Debra JohnsDebra JohnsDebra Johns has been named assistant vice president for undergraduate admissions at the University of Notre Dame in Indiana. She served as the senior associate director of admissions at Fairfield University. Johns earned a bachelor’s degree from Saint Michael’s College in Burlington, Vermont, and a master’s in education from the University of Vermont.

