Debra Johns has been named assistant vice president for undergraduate admissions at the University of Notre Dame in Indiana. She served as the senior associate director of admissions at Fairfield University. Johns earned a bachelor’s degree from Saint Michael’s College in Burlington, Vermont, and a master’s in education from the University of Vermont.
DEBRA JOHNS
Dec 13, 2023
