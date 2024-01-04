Jennifer Wells-Marshall has been named associate director of the Alabama Cooperative Extension Service at Alabama A&M University. Marshall holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Tuskegee University as well as a master’s in human development and family studies and a doctorate in educational psychology from Auburn University.
