JENNIFER WELLS-MARSHALL

Jan 4, 2024

Dr. Jennifer Wells-MarshallDr. Jennifer Wells-MarshallJennifer Wells-Marshall has been named associate director of the Alabama Cooperative Extension Service at Alabama A&M University. Marshall holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Tuskegee University as well as a master’s in human development and family studies and a doctorate in educational psychology from Auburn University.

