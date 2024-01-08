Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

JAMES T. OVERTON

Jan 8, 2024

James T. OvertonJames T. OvertonJames T. Overton has been named chief of the police department at Delaware State University. This is his second time serving in the role, initially from 2005 to 2011. Overton holds a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Delaware State and a master’s degree in human resource management from Wilmington College in Delaware.

