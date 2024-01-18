Viviana Valle Gomez has been appointed associate director of women, gender, and sexual equity at the University of California, Santa Barbara. Valle Gomez holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology and gender, sexuality and women’s studies from the University of California, Davis, and a master’s in American studies from Columbia University in New York.
VIVIANA VALLE GOMEZ
Jan 18, 2024
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.Read More