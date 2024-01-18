Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

VIVIANA VALLE GOMEZ

Jan 18, 2024

Viviana Valle GomezViviana Valle GomezViviana Valle Gomez has been appointed associate director of women, gender, and sexual equity at the University of California, Santa Barbara. Valle Gomez holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology and gender, sexuality and women’s studies from the University of California, Davis, and a master’s in American studies from Columbia University in New York.

