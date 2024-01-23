Xiomara Giordano has been appointed assistant vice president of diversity, equity, and inclusion and chief diversity officer at Empire State University in Saratoga Springs, New York. Giordano holds a bachelor’s degree in Spanish from Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts, and a master’s in higher education at the University at Albany (SUNY).
XIOMARA GIORDANO
Jan 23, 2024
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.Read More