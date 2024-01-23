Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

XIOMARA GIORDANO

Jan 23, 2024

Xiomara GiordanoXiomara GiordanoXiomara Giordano has been appointed assistant vice president of diversity, equity, and inclusion and chief diversity officer at Empire State University in Saratoga Springs, New York. Giordano holds a bachelor’s degree in Spanish from Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts, and a master’s in higher education at the University at Albany (SUNY).

