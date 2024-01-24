Hodan Hassan has been appointed vice president of the Office of Institutional Advancement and chief advancement officer at Morehouse College. Hassan holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and physics and a master’s in math education and applied mathematics from Long Island University as well as a Ph.D. in technology, policy, and innovation at Stony Brook University.
HODAN HASSAN
Jan 24, 2024
