Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

HODAN HASSAN

Jan 24, 2024

Hodan HassanHodan HassanHodan Hassan has been appointed vice president of the Office of Institutional Advancement and chief advancement officer at Morehouse College. Hassan holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and physics and a master’s in math education and applied mathematics from Long Island University as well as a Ph.D. in technology, policy, and innovation at Stony Brook University.

Suggested for You
Xiomara Giordano
On the Move
XIOMARA GIORDANO
Kim Van Savage
On the Move
KIM VAN SAVAGE
Sadie Greiner
On the Move
SADIE GREINER
Christian Mills
On the Move
CHRISTIAN MILLS
Related Stories
Xiomara Giordano
On the Move
XIOMARA GIORDANO
Kim Van Savage
On the Move
KIM VAN SAVAGE
Sadie Greiner
On the Move
SADIE GREINER
Christian Mills
On the Move
CHRISTIAN MILLS
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Executive Assistant to the President
Danville Community College
Wheaton Nursing Professor of Practice in Pharmacology Faculty Job Description
Wheaton College, MA
Director, Black Student Services
LMU
Texas Christian University
Associate Dean, Dual Enrollment
Mt. San Antonio College
Manager Employee Job Development
Lone Star College System
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers