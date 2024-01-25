Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

MICHAEL RAY BRADLEY JR.

Jan 25, 2024

Michael Ray Bradley Jr.Michael Ray Bradley Jr.Michael Ray Bradley Jr. has been named director of the band at Jarvis Christian University in Hawkins, Texas. He served as a band director in middle and high schools in Louisiana. Bradley holds a bachelor’s degree in music from Grambling State University in Louisiana and a master’s in music education from the University of Louisiana Lafayette.

Suggested for You
Hodan Hassan
On the Move
HODAN HASSAN
Xiomara Giordano
On the Move
XIOMARA GIORDANO
Kim Van Savage
On the Move
KIM VAN SAVAGE
Sadie Greiner
On the Move
SADIE GREINER
Related Stories
Hodan Hassan
On the Move
HODAN HASSAN
Xiomara Giordano
On the Move
XIOMARA GIORDANO
Kim Van Savage
On the Move
KIM VAN SAVAGE
Sadie Greiner
On the Move
SADIE GREINER
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Dean College of Public Health
Temple University
Wheaton Nursing Professor of Practice in Pharmacology Faculty Job Description
Wheaton College, MA
Virginia Commonwealth University
Executive Director, Mays Cancer Center
The University of Texas
Dean for the College of Nursing
Anthem Executive
Associate Vice President, Instruction (De Anza College)
Foothill-De Anza Community College District
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers