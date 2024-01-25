Michael Ray Bradley Jr. has been named director of the band at Jarvis Christian University in Hawkins, Texas. He served as a band director in middle and high schools in Louisiana. Bradley holds a bachelor’s degree in music from Grambling State University in Louisiana and a master’s in music education from the University of Louisiana Lafayette.
MICHAEL RAY BRADLEY JR.
Jan 25, 2024
