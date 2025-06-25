Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

NANCY S. KIRKPATRICK

Jun 25, 2025

Nancy S. KirkpatrickNancy S. KirkpatrickNancy S. Kirkpatrick has been named dean of libraries for Smith College. Kirkpatrick most recently served as the dean of university libraries at Florida International University. She holds a Juris Doctor from the University of Richmond and a master’s degree in library and information science from the University of Illinois.

“I’m honored and excited to join the Smith College community — a place whose mission, history, and spirit I’ve long admired,” says Kirkpatrick. “The libraries at Smith are more than repositories; they are dynamic spaces for discovery, connection, and transformation. I look forward to partnering with students, faculty, staff, and community members to continue advancing that vision.”

Kirkpatrick will join Smith College in August.

