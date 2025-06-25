Nancy S. Kirkpatrick has been named dean of libraries for Smith College. Kirkpatrick most recently served as the dean of university libraries at Florida International University. She holds a Juris Doctor from the University of Richmond and a master’s degree in library and information science from the University of Illinois.

“I’m honored and excited to join the Smith College community — a place whose mission, history, and spirit I’ve long admired,” says Kirkpatrick. “The libraries at Smith are more than repositories; they are dynamic spaces for discovery, connection, and transformation. I look forward to partnering with students, faculty, staff, and community members to continue advancing that vision.”

Kirkpatrick will join Smith College in August.