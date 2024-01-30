Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

WILLIAM PAYNE

Jan 30, 2024

William PayneWilliam PayneWilliam Payne has been appointed Christian Protestant Chaplain at Syracuse University in New York. He served as campus director of the University’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Payne holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, and he is a graduate of Baptist Bible Seminary in Pennsylvania.

Suggested for You
Dr. Steven Bloomberg
On the Move
STEVEN BLOOMBERG
Stephanie Harris
On the Move
STEPHANIE HARRIS
Dr. Dale Dan
On the Move
DALE DAN
Dr. Kizito Mukuni
On the Move
KIZITO MUKUNI
Related Stories
Dr. Steven Bloomberg
On the Move
STEVEN BLOOMBERG
Stephanie Harris
On the Move
STEPHANIE HARRIS
Dr. Dale Dan
On the Move
DALE DAN
Dr. Kizito Mukuni
On the Move
KIZITO MUKUNI
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Clinical Therapist III
Florida International University
Visiting Assistant Professor of Semantics, Department of Linguistics
New York Univ Arts and Science
Director of Military Center Connections
Old Dominion University
Tennessee Tech University
President - Northeast Campus
Tarrant County College District
Dean for the College of Nursing
Anthem Executive
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers