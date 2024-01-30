William Payne has been appointed Christian Protestant Chaplain at Syracuse University in New York. He served as campus director of the University’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Payne holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, and he is a graduate of Baptist Bible Seminary in Pennsylvania.
WILLIAM PAYNE
Jan 30, 2024
