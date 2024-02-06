Pa Lee Moua has been named executive director of the Schreiber Institute for Women’s Leadership at the University of Wisconsin–Green Bay. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Lakeland University in Herman, Wisconsin, a master’s in educational leadership and administration from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, and a Ph.D. in leadership studies from Marian University of Fond du Lac in Wisconsin.
PA LEE MOUA
Feb 6, 2024
