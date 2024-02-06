Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

PA LEE MOUA

Feb 6, 2024

Pa Lee MouaPa Lee MouaPa Lee Moua has been named executive director of the Schreiber Institute for Women’s Leadership at the University of Wisconsin–Green Bay. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Lakeland University in Herman, Wisconsin, a master’s in educational leadership and administration from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, and a Ph.D. in leadership studies from Marian University of Fond du Lac in Wisconsin.

